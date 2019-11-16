Home

Services
Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
(620) 663-3327
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Elliott Mortuary - Hutchinson
1219 N. Main
Hutchinson, KS 67501
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Hosey Hill Cemetery,
Genevieve "Gene" Cramer


1915 - 2019
Genevieve "Gene" Cramer Obituary
SOUTH HUTCHINSON - Genevieve 'Gene' Cramer, 104, of South Hutchinson, died November 12, 2019, at Mennonite Friendship Communities, South Hutchinson. She was born January 29, 1915, in Crawford County, to G.F. and Mary Ann (Brown) Phillippar.

Genevieve graduated from Weir High School, received a Bachelor of Science degree from Pittsburg State University, and a master's degree from Emporia State University. She continued her graduate work at Colorado State University, Pittsburg State University, and Wichita State University. Genevieve was a teacher at Weir High School for five years, Longton High School for three years, Hamilton High School for five years, and a speech and drama teacher at Hutchinson High School for twenty-four years. She was a member of the Hutchinson Area Retired School Personnel Association (HARPSA), Kansas Retired School Personnel Association (KRSPA), National Education Association (NEA), and a charter member of Alpha Rho Chapter of Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary International Teachers Sorority. Genevieve volunteered at the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center (formerly Hutchinson Hospital) gift shop for ten years was a member of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Hospital Auxiliary.

In November of 1944, she married Jess L. Cramer, in Columbus. He died in March of 1945, serving in World War II, in the Pacific.

Genevieve is survived by friends, Colleen Ward and Carol Schmucker. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jess L. Cramer.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at Hosey Hill Cemetery, Weir, with Father Jeremy Huser officiating. Friends may call from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Elliott Mortuary.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Weir Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary and Crematory, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 16, 2019
