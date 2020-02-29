|
LIBERAL, MO- George E. Crystal, 75, of rural Liberal, Missouri, died at 3:30 P.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Freeman West Hospital at Joplin, Missouri.
Mr. Crystal was born February 15, 1945 at Ft. Scott, Kansas the son of
Fred and Goldie Fisher Crystal. George owned and operated Crystal's Livestock Express hauling cattle. He was raised in the Garland area and attended Bronaugh Schools. He married Paula Sue Foster on September 2, 1982 at Bixby, Oklahoma. He moved to Liberal, Missouri in 1988. His hobbies was fishing and taking take of a small herd of cattle. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army where he was wounded and received 2 Purple Hearts and the Bronze Star Medal. Survivors include his wife Paula Sue of the home, two sons, David Crystal and his wife Becky of Pittsburg, Kansas and Craig Crystal and his wife Stacey of Mounds, Oklahoma, a daughter, Sherry Lenhart of Bixby, Oklahoma, two step-daughters, Patricia Stiger and husband Brett and Pamela Butler, ten grandchildren, two sisters, Lucille Phillips and husband Murrell of Baldwin, Kansas and Jean Conner of Ft. Scott, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Janes, a daughter, Jackie Valdepena, and two infant brothers. Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Burial will be at the Shiloh Cemetery at Oskaloosa, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 P.M. Sunday at the
Bedene Chapel in Arma. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 29, 2020