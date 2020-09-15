PITTSBURG - GeorgeAnn ""Mimi"" (VanGorden) Touchton, 78, of Pittsburg, passed away at 7:16 a.m. Saturday, September 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.
She was born July 8, 1942 at Pittsburg, the daughter of George and Christine (Penachio) VanGorden. She graduated from Pittsburg High School.
She was married to Joseph ""Joe"" R. Adams III. He preceded her in death. On February 22, 2020, she was united in marriage to ElijahTouchton at the Trinity Baptist Church in Pittsburg.
Mrs. Touchton worked in the Administration for the Southern Baptist Disaster Relief for Kansas and Nebraska.
Membership was held in Trinity Baptist Church. She had a passion for baseball, but mostly her devotion was to her family, friends and serving the Lord by serving others in need.
Survivors include her husband, Elijah Touchton of the home; three sons, Craig Cicero and his wife, Kelly, John Cicero and his wife, Diann, and Rob Cicero; a daughter, Tresa Young and her husband, Randy; her step-children, David Touchton and his wife, Susan, Janet Graham and her husband, Scott, and Joanne Wieneke and her husband, Brad; twenty-one grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law, Dee Cicero and Polly Cicero; Kelly Foster and Don Hardin, whom she raised as her own children; the children's father, Marvin L. Cicero; the family dog, Zita; and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, John D. VanGorden, great-granddaughter, Riley Feagan and her former spouse, Joe Adams III.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday (Sept. 17) at the Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Jordan Hodges officiating. A private family interment will take place at a later date in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Brenner Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests expressions of sympathy in memorials to Trinity Baptist Church Missions, in care of Brenner Mortuary. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
