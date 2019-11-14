|
PITTSBURG - Georgia Estelle (Marsh) Hawkins, 93, of Pittsburg, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Via Christi Hospital.
She was born March 22, 1926 at Naylor, Missouri, the daughter of Lula and William Marsh. She attended schools in Naylor and Doniphan.
On February 8, 1946, she was united in marriage to Ronald Eugene Hawkins at Corning, Arkansas. They lived in Marlow, Oklahoma until moving to Pittsburg in 1959. He preceded her in death on November 29, 1974.
Mrs. Hawkins worked in the travel industry serving as an agent for several companies. She helped many friends who came to count on her to get them to their destinations worldwide.
Membership was held in the Church of Christ.
Survivors include two sons, Daryl Eugene Hawkins of Abilene, Kansas and Jeffery Lynn Hawkins and his wife, Paula of Baytown, Texas; grandchildren, Jenny, Erin and Leigh Anne and great-grandchildren, Kasen, Sloane, and Margot. Many nieces and nephews survive her.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, brothers James E. Marsh and William C. Marsh, and sisters Velma I. Marsh, Myrtle Smith, Helen Qualls, and Pearl Strickland.
The family would like to thank the staff at Medicalodge South and Ascension Via Christi Hospital for all of their assistance in taking care of Georgia.
A visitation will be held from 6:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Saturday, November 16, 2019 at the Brenner Mortuary. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at the New Hope Cemetery in Oxly, Missouri with Pastor Ron Daughhetee officiating. The family requests no flowers. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 14, 2019