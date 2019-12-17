|
PITTSBURG - Georgia May McCullough, 83, of Frontenac, Kansas, formerly of Scammon and West Mineral, died on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Medicalodges Frontenac.
She was born August 15, 1936 in Miami, Oklahoma, the daughter of George and Gertrude (Washington) Richardson. Georgia was a 1954 graduate of West Mineral High School and a member of the Scammon Presbyterian Church.
Georgia married Tommy Jo McCullough on December 31, 1954, they later divorced.
She worked as a clerk in the Cherokee County District Court office and retired after 25 years of service. Georgia was a 50 year member of the Order of the Eastern Star.
She formerly served on the West Mineral High School reunion committee and the Hosey Hill cemetery board.
Georgia was a very proud "Nana" and was a faithful follower of all her grandkids school and sport activities.
Survivors include son, Tim McCullough of Pittsburg; daughter, Terri (Dennis) Gatewood of Frontenac; sister, Jennie (Tony) Supancic of Bellevue, Nebraska; two grandchildren, Meegan (Jeff) Untereker of Charlotte, North Carolina; Brett (Chelsey) Gatewood of Joplin, Missouri; five great-grandchildren, Luke Untereker, Hadley Gatewood, Blake Untereker, Kade and Kole Untereker; one niece and two nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Betty Dunn.
Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Hosey Hill
Cemetery in Weir, KS. Family will receive friends from 6-8 pm Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Weir, Kansas.
Memorials may be made to the Scammon Presbyterian Church; these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home, 104 West Main Street Weir, KS 66781.
E-mail condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Weir, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 17, 2019