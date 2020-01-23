|
|
PITTSBURG - Gerald Edward Luttrell, 73, of Pittsburg, KS, passed away on January 19, 2020, at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. Gerald was born October 18, 1946, in Iola, KS, to Charles and Mae
(Wartick) Luttrell. He graduated from Iola High School, Kansas State College, George
Washington University, and Industrial College of the Armed Forces. He retired from the U.S.
Army in 1998 after 30 years of service. He and his wife, Claire Leslie (Castellani) Luttrell of
Pittsburg, were happily married for 52 years. He had one year of service in Korea. Together, they were stationed in Germany a total of eleven years and in various posts in the eastern half of the U.S.
As an Eagle Scout from a large family he learned to serve. As an adult, he was devoted to his
family and served the Lord by serving others. He simply loved people. He was a very active
member of Countryside Christian Church, volunteered his time and many talents to Habitat for
Humanity and The Gideons International. He was also a member of Kiwanis and the VFW.
Gerald enjoyed woodworking, fishing, travel, working jigsaw, crossword, and sudoku puzzles.
His parents preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of the home; son John (Marilee)
Luttrell of Pittsburg, KS; daughter Katie Luttrell of Edmond, OK; sisters Gwen Dobson of
Pittsburg, KS; Gretta (Russ) Kontas of Salina, KS; Gail Dubray of Arma, KS; Glenda Donlan of
Redmond, WA; Gennifer Luttrell of Iola, KS; brother Geff (Laura) Luttrell of Ottawa, KS; five
grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Sunday, January 26th, 2-4pm, at Bath-Naylor Funeral Home. Services
will be at Countryside Christian Church on Monday, January 27th, at 10am. Interment will be at
Fort Scott National Cemetery at 1:30pm following the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Countryside Christian Church, The Gideons
International, and Habitat for Humanity of Crawford County, KS. Friends may drop off or mail
memorials to the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, Kansas 66762. E-mail
condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are by the Bath-Naylor Funeral
Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 23, 2020