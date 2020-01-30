|
|
Jasper, MO - "Jerry" Sample, 83, Jasper, died at 9:01 a.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020, at his home following a battle with Alzheimer's disease. Jerry was born Jan. 27, 1936 at Pittsburg, KS to Gerald and Lawassa (Colvin) Sample. He graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1955, and from KSC 1960 with a BS Ed. and Commissioned a ROTC Army Lieutenant, and received his Master's Degree from KSC in 1965. He taught Jr. High Science at Lamar, MO 1960-62, and taught 30 more years in Jasper High School, retiring in 1992. On November 7, 1958 he married Donna Cochran, and they had two sons, JD and Ken Sample. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1967. He married Doris Hoover on May 29, 1972, and she survives of the home, along with their dog, Wonka Lou. Jerry was licensed to preach by the First Baptist Church of Pittsburg and preached at Opolis Christian, Diamond Union, Pleasant View, Cherry Grove, and Walnut Baptist Church while attending college. In 1964 he joined Grace Episcopal Church at Carthage, and served as a lector. At the age of 18 Jerry enlisted in the KS Army Reserve, and he transferred to the MO National Guard when he moved to MO. He was a Captain and served as the Company Commander at the Nevada Armory, serving 26 years from 1954-1981. His unit was called to riot duty in 1968 when Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated. In 1978 he spent two weeks in Germany with his unit as engineers. They also served as supply and medical units. He was a member of the 203rd Houn' Dawg Retirees Association and the Four State Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America.
Jerry was named Jasper Chamber of Commerce's Man of the Year in 1977, and in 1992 he was named an honorary member of the Eagle Chapter of the National Honor Society. Jerry had many hobbies, including photography, and everything train related. He was also an avid collector of Coca Cola, stamps, coins, bottles, fruit jars, bricks, insulators, and cars, especially Buicks. Other survivors include his son, JD Sample (Karla) six grandchildren, Jamey Smith, Kenny Sample (Kristy), Steven Sample (Cissili), Angel Malone (Ashley) Zach Sample (Alisha), and Harley Gerald Sample. Seven greatgrandchildren: Samantha Smith (Nakayia), Brice and Maddi Davis, Jada and Conner Henson, Duncan Sample, and Kenlee Grace Sample, two great greatgrandchildren, Able and Zayn O'Hara, and step grandchildren Stephani and Matthew Hopper, Ethan Middleton, and Oliver Neay; his Aunt Mary Colvin Bennett, his sister-in-law Pamela Harshaw, his nephews, Phillip and John Ross Harshaw, his niece Jennifer Capps (Eddie), two cousins, Tom (Christine) and Tim (Kim) Colvin, and a host of friends and former students.
Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Kenneth Lynn Sample in 1981, his parents, his step-fathers, John Harshaw and Vernon Jones, his step mother Mildred Sample, his sister Kay Sue Duncan, and his brother John Y.Harshaw
Visitation will be Thursday evening January 30, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Weng Funeral Chapel, 605 S. Main in Jasper. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday January 31 at Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Howard Street, Carthage, MO. Father Steve Wilson and Father Joe Pierjok will officiate.
Memorials are suggested to the Jasper Community Education Foundation or to Grace Episcopal Church, in care of Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 30, 2020