Gerald "Jerry" Ralph Ashmore, 75, of Pittsburg, KS died Monday, March 25, 2019 at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, MO. He was born February 21, 1944 in Pittsburg, KS. Jerry married Beth Groves on May 14, 1976 in Pittsburg, KS, she survives at the home.
Funeral Services will be 2:00pm Friday, March 29, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Pittsburg, KS, with Pat Nixon officiating. Burial will follow at Crocker Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 1-2:00pm prior to the service at the First Christian Church. In Lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the First Christian Church. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway St. Pittsburg, KS, 66762. Arrangements and Services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 28, 2019