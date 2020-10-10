MCCUNE - Gerald "Jerry" Richard McGown born 1943, passed away September 3, 2020, Mercy Hospital Cardiac ICU, Rogers Arkansas.

Jerry was born in 1943 in McCune, Kansas where he attended school and graduated in 1961. He then attended NEO in Miami, Oklahoma and graduated in 1963. After NEO, Jerry attended Oklahoma State University "Go Cowboys!!!" in Stillwater, Oklahoma from 1963 to 1965. He graduated with a degree of Bachelor of Science in Agriculture with an emphasis in Animal Husbandry. Jerry then returned to McCune to put his academics into practice on the McGown Family Farm.

Jerry was the oldest son to Paul & Wilma McGown (whom both preceded him in death). His younger brother, Warren, also preceded him in death, passing away June 13, 2020.

Jerry was married to Judy Harrell from 1965 to 1975. (Judy preceded him in death.) Jerry and Judy had a son, Wade McGown, in 1967. Wade and Michele reside in Oceanside, California with their 2 children.

Jerry was married to Linda Bicknell from 1976 to 1986. (Linda preceded him in death.) This marriage brought 2 bonus boys, Sheldon Bicknell and Scott Bicknell into Jerry's life.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 33 years, Karen McCormick McGown. They married in 1988. This marriage brought 3 bonus children, Amy Lawyer Torrance, Jeremy Lawyer, and Tim Lawyer into Jerry's life. Before retiring in 1994, Jerry was well known in the area for a lifetime of farming, 4-H & breeding Simmental Cattle.

Throughout their 33 years together, Jerry & Karen especially loved spending time with their kids & 11 grandchildren. From special events to simple times, sharing fun & laughter was all that mattered!

Jerry enjoyed his beloved 'fur-babies'.

As a couple, they enjoyed years of square-dancing & travel with friends. Jerry will be missed by many!!

Please join friends & family for A Memorial Tribute & Balloon Release on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Come anytime from 2-4 pm. Tribute at 2:30 pm at the Community Center in Mccune, Kansas.



