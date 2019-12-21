|
|
COLUMBUS - Geraldine Karl Hopkins, 94 of Columbus, Kansas died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at her home.
She was born July 6, 1925 in Columbus, Kansas the daughter of Harris L. and Ruth D. (Painter) Hopkins.
She graduated from Columbus High School and then went on to the Kansas Teachers College where she earned a Bachelors of Education and Library Science degree and then later a Masters.
Geraldine worked for the Columbus School District for 45 years, she also taught evening classes at Labette County Community College.
She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church in Columbus, additional memberships include the National Education Association (NEA), Kansas Association of School Librarians, Daughters of the American Revolution, Kappa Phi, Sigma Sigma Sigma and Beta Sigma Phi, she also enjoyed reading & traveling.
Survivors include a niece: Ruth Blankenship Box of Columbus, Kansas, a nephew: Matt Blankenship of Oswego, Kansas; great-nieces and nephews: Heather Metcalf of Branson, Missouri, Brian Blankenship of Columbus, Kansas, Sarah Box Wolken of Scammon, Kansas and Danny Box of Columbus, along with many great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Harris D. Hopkins, a sister Norma J. Blankenship and a nephew Stephen D. Blankenship.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Monday December 23, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Columbus with Reverend Lindsey Clarke officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Columbus City Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Services and arrangements are under the direction of the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Columbus.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 21, 2019