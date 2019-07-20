|
Geraldine Standlee Buford, 92, of Nixa, MO, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019.
Gerry was born February 4, 1927 at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Ed and Bessie Standlee.
She traveled as a child with her parents during the depression years throughout Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, California, and Idaho; then settling back in Pittsburg, KS, where she met and married Charles T. Buford, on April 20, 1943. The couple lived in Pittsburg, KS for 60+ years and raised their family of four children, two daughters, Sherry and Linda, and two sons, Stan and Steve Buford. They enjoyed 70 years together as a couple.
Over the years Gerry attended First Assembly of God, Open Door Fellowship and Lighthouse Tabernacle, in Pittsburg and First Assembly of God in Nixa, MO. She found pleasure for many years teaching children's Sunday School Classes as she told tender aged children about Jesus through Bible stories and hand-made cut-outs to colorfully illustrate. She taught primary class during Sunday school and went into Children's Church during the main service. She was quick to tell people that her greatest job was her home and family. She loved working in the home, her yard and with flowers. A highlight to her was having grown children come to visit and the cherished times with the grandchildren coming for summer visits. They enjoyed trips to Silver Dollar City and yard games. She was always very creative with ideas for birthday parties and/or things to keep the children occupied and out of mischief during their time at Grandma's house. Gerry lived by the motto, "Busy hands are happy hands" and enjoyed purchasing and remodeling several homes in Pittsburg. At 91 she was still caught by neighbors in an occasional trip in the lawn with the mower. Gerry's passions were blessing others and sharing her faith in God through daily hours of writing letters and poetry to family and friends and working on family historical information.
Gerry is survived by her two daughters, Sherry Foley Stone of Nixa, MO, and Linda Strausz Smith of Moundridge, KS; two sons, Stan Buford of Springfield, MO, and Steve Buford and his wife, Jodie of McKinney, TX; grandchildren: Debbie Foley of Nixa, MO, Greg and Jackie Foley of Lecompton, KS, Kristi Strausz Porter of Moundridge, KS, Mike Strausz of Moundridge, KS, Matt and Lesha Strausz of Colleyville, TX, Schaan and Michelle Buford of Round Rock, TX, Troy and Amanda Buford of Weatherford, TX, Greg and Melissa Buford Haudek of Charleston, SC, Dan and Lisa Buford Hill of Sherman, TX, and Kimberly Buford of McKinney, TX. Extended family includes twenty-three great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 14 nieces, 8 nephews, and an abundance of great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Bessie Standlee, four sisters; Opal Standlee, Alda Humbard, Audra Long, Crystal Humbard Kennedy, one brother, Cyrus H. Standlee, her husband, Charles T. Buford and a granddaughter, Jodi Strausz Lane.
Services to celebrate the life of Gerry Buford will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019, at the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, with Reverend Daryl Gaddy officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Hwy #69, Pittsburg. Visitation will be from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, July 26, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials to the Lighthouse Tabernacle. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 20, 2019