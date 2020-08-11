LIBERAL, MO.- Gertrude Elizabeth "Trudy" Waldbuesser of Liberal, Missouri passed away peacefully in her sleep at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was born March 22, 1925 in Frankfurt, Germany to Otto and Phillipina (Kline) Triller. Her school-age years were interrupted by World War II. Following the war, She worked as an Interpreter in a U.S. post-war food distribution center in Frankfurt, where she meet Otto Waldbuesser. She moved with Otto to their farm in Missouri in 1947 where she became a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Trudy was very active in her community; serving as 4-H leader, driving the station wagon school bus, and fulfilling her role as a farm wife canning, freezing, sewing, cleaning, and helping her neighbors. Her artistic talent was displayed in the beautifully intricate Scherenshcnitte cards she created. Trudy was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church of Carthage, MO. She will be always remembered for her hours of loving service, unselfishly caring for both her family and friends. Her potato salad was legendary.
Trudy was married to Otto Waldbuesser on October 5, 1947 in Frankfurt, Germany. He preceded her in death in 1996. Survivors include, one son, Fred Waldbuesser (Patty) of Liberal, MO. Two daughters, Phillis Scorce of Pittsburg, KS.and Heidi Derbak (Greg) of Phoenix, AZ.
Five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Herbert Triller.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nashville Cemetery. Trudy will lie in state for people to pay their respects and sign the book from 2:00 till 5:00 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Nashville cemetery in care of the funeral home. Covid-19 regulations will be observed at all times.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Weng Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be made at wengfuneralchapel.com.