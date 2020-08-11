1/
Gertrude Elizabeth "Trudy" Waldbuesser
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gertrude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LIBERAL, MO.- Gertrude Elizabeth "Trudy" Waldbuesser of Liberal, Missouri passed away peacefully in her sleep at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, Kansas. She was born March 22, 1925 in Frankfurt, Germany to Otto and Phillipina (Kline) Triller. Her school-age years were interrupted by World War II. Following the war, She worked as an Interpreter in a U.S. post-war food distribution center in Frankfurt, where she meet Otto Waldbuesser. She moved with Otto to their farm in Missouri in 1947 where she became a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker. Trudy was very active in her community; serving as 4-H leader, driving the station wagon school bus, and fulfilling her role as a farm wife canning, freezing, sewing, cleaning, and helping her neighbors. Her artistic talent was displayed in the beautifully intricate Scherenshcnitte cards she created. Trudy was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church of Carthage, MO. She will be always remembered for her hours of loving service, unselfishly caring for both her family and friends. Her potato salad was legendary.
Trudy was married to Otto Waldbuesser on October 5, 1947 in Frankfurt, Germany. He preceded her in death in 1996. Survivors include, one son, Fred Waldbuesser (Patty) of Liberal, MO. Two daughters, Phillis Scorce of Pittsburg, KS.and Heidi Derbak (Greg) of Phoenix, AZ.
Five granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Herbert Triller.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Nashville Cemetery. Trudy will lie in state for people to pay their respects and sign the book from 2:00 till 5:00 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at Weng Funeral Chapel, Jasper, MO. Memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church or Nashville cemetery in care of the funeral home. Covid-19 regulations will be observed at all times.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Weng Funeral Chapel. Online condolences can be made at wengfuneralchapel.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Lying in State
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Weng Funeral Chapel,Inc. - Jasper
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Nashville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Weng Funeral Chapel,Inc. - Jasper
605 South Main
Jasper, MO 64755
(417) 394-2110
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weng Funeral Chapel,Inc. - Jasper

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 9, 2020
To her family:
I have fond and very special memories of Trudy. When I worked at Joplin Printing Trudy would come and bring in those beautiful and intricate cards that she made to be printed. I had never before seen any cards
such as these. We kept in touch for awhile by exchanging Christmas cards every year then one year I didn't get one. I kept her cards as they reminded me of the beautiful lady who made them.
My deepest sympathy.
"Don't mourn the missing of the light; just remember how brightly if shined."




Stephanie Everitt
August 8, 2020
Trudy was a beloved member of our extended family. Her husband, Otto, was my first cousin. My father, George G. Remm and mother, Marie Schlichtig Remm felt much love for Otto, Trudy, and family. I am deeply grateful to Trudy for her care especially for my mother. I also admired her for all the heartaches she experienced in and after the II World War, and for the courage to make a new life on the farm in Missouri. She was an intelligent and talented person, as well as a devoted wife, mother, and giving friend. I extend my deepest sympathy to Fred, Phyllis, and Heidi, and their families. I assure you of my prayers for Trudy and all of you.
George Remm
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved