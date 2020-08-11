Trudy was a beloved member of our extended family. Her husband, Otto, was my first cousin. My father, George G. Remm and mother, Marie Schlichtig Remm felt much love for Otto, Trudy, and family. I am deeply grateful to Trudy for her care especially for my mother. I also admired her for all the heartaches she experienced in and after the II World War, and for the courage to make a new life on the farm in Missouri. She was an intelligent and talented person, as well as a devoted wife, mother, and giving friend. I extend my deepest sympathy to Fred, Phyllis, and Heidi, and their families. I assure you of my prayers for Trudy and all of you.

George Remm