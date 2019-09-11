|
|
WEIR - Gertrude Löw Heinl Craddock, 86, from Weir, KS, passed away September 8, 2019, surrounded
by loved ones, to include her dog, Scotty, in her home in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She spent the past
nine months recovering from age-related fractures and a brief illness under the care of her
daughter and son-in-law, Kevin, who was also her doting caregiver.
Gertrud Löw was born October 30, 1932, to Anna Schuster Löw and Josef Löw in Nebonice,
Czech Republic, Egerland (Sudetenland). She spent the early years of her childhood forced into
Bund Deutscher Mädel of Hitler Youth and was tragically orphaned at the age of nine;
unexpectedly separated from her brothers and stepfather, Gertrude was transported on a
cattle car from Bohemia, during the annexation of ethnic Germans from Sudetenland, and
relocated to the new territory of the Third Reich, eventually settling in what is now Bavaria.
Gertrude tried to make light of her very difficult childhood, telling tales of her escape from
Catholic nuns, being punished for failed attempts to salute "der Führer" as he rode past her
orphanage, and spraying "certain German Shepherds" with water hoses. She spent many years
as a child under forced labor harvesting potatoes in what she described as "beautiful fields."
Gertrude was never a victim, always a survivor.
During her late teens, Gertrude was reunited with her brothers, Horst and Georg, stepfather
and stepmother, while living in Nürnberg with her close friend, Hilde, and Hilde's parents.
Gertrude was a shy, strikingly beautiful young woman who avoided compliments and any
attention she did not willingly seek. During her daily walks throughout Bad Hersfeld, Gertrude
found that trekking miles out of the way to avoid men whistling at her from the rooftops, was a
better alternative than embarrassment. Eventually, she mustered the courage to accompany
her friend to the nearby US Army Officer's club where she met her future husband, Gary
Craddock, a young soldier hoping to impress a local Fräulein. Gertrude often described her
courtship with Gary stating the father figure with whom she lived, Dr. Keberich, "did not like
Americans" and sent Gary away three times when he called upon her for a date. It was the
fourth attempt that won over the host family as well as Gertrude. They married July 4, 1955, in
Bad Hersfeld, and had twin boys and their oldest daughter while living in Germany. These were
the happiest years of Gertrude's life.
During most of Gary's Army career, Gertrude was left to raise their children alone. German was
Gertrude's sole language when she first arrived in the US, but over time learned enough English
to function on the various Army bases where Gary was assigned. As an Officer's wife, Gertrude
served the role well, ensuring a spotless home and frequently hosting dinners for high-ranking
officials and their wives, while still managing to be a loving, attentive mother. Gertrude was
proud of her ability to successfully run a busy household and make her husband shine through
her work behind the scenes.
After Gary's retirement from the Army in 1974, he and Gertrude settled their family, now with
their fourth child, and youngest daughter, in Gary's hometown of Weir, Kansas, where Gertrude
made her home. All who knew Gertrude expected a pristine house, surrounded by flourishing
wildlife and beautiful flowers with mouth-watering "German cooking" readily available to any
and all who wandered into her home.
Gertrude most enjoyed her early morning walks in the fields, sometimes making 10-mile-a-day
journeys. Her motto was: Morgenstund hat Gold im Mund. Gertrude loved walking into
Simone's IGA, Citizens Bank of Weir, and the Post Office, to visit friends in her social circle. She
loved the people of Weir and they loved her back.
Gertrude was full of life, strong-willed, yet a gentle soul, who forever attempted to hide the
wounds of her traumatic childhood. She was thoughtful and kind, with an occasional fit of
"German temper" and cherished any gift given during the holidays. Her true joy came from
spending time with her grandchildren and greatgrandchildren-she loved babies and redheads.
Wir werden dich immer lieben. With the loss of Gertrude, comes great grief to all, and another
significant part of world history gone; however, her life was full and fond memories of her will
forever remain.
She is survived by beloved daughters Mary Craddock Luebke (Dennis), Phillipsburg, MO; Melissa Craddock McDonough (Kevin), Mt. Pleasant, SC, a brother, Horst Heinl (Edith), Bingen am Rhein, Germany, and his two adult children, Ulrich Heinl, Frankfurt, Germany, and Patrick Heinl (Saskia), Mainz, Germany. She was a loving grandmother to her grandchildren: Dustee
Craddock Harrison (Scott), McCune, KS; Janna Craddock Baker (Darrell), Altamont, KS; Brandon
Craddock (Megan), Girard, KS; Brandee Craddock Dunham, Coffeyville, KS; Tiffany Hanoch
(Branden), Girard, KS, Emily Pline, Pittsburg, KS, and Joseph Pline, Lebanon, MO; Garek Stanley (Brittany), Mt. Pleasant, SC; many adored great-grandchildren and former sons-in-law, Randy Stanley, Mt. Pleasant, SC, and D.J. Pline, Lebanon, MO; former daughter-in-law, Brenda Turner Craddock, Girard, KS; and, her best friend, Patricia Lollar, Mulvane, KS.
Gertrude was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Craddock, twin sons, Robert (Bob)
Craddock (Rachell) and Thomas (Tom) Craddock (Brenda); mother, Anna Schuster Löw Heinl,
father, Josef Löw, stepfather, August Heinl, and brother, Georg Heinl.
Public graveside services will be held at Fort Scott National Cemetery, 900 E. National Ave, Fort
Scott, Kansas, September 27, 2019, at 1000, with the Rev. Aaron Williams officiating.
The family would like to thank: Dr. F. Ronald Seglie and staff, Pittsburg, KS; Via Christi Hospital
Nursing and Rehab staff, Pittsburg, KS; John Mazurek, Esq. and staff, Pittsburg, KS; Dr. Scott
Evans, Primary Care Physician/Roper Physician Partner; Lauren McNeill, DNP, Charleston
Urology Associates; 7-Buxton staff, Roper Hospital; Roper Rehabilitation staff, Roper Hospital
and Home Health; FOX Rehabilitation staff; and Lutheran Hospice, all of Charleston and Mt.
Pleasant, SC, for their roles in making Gertrude's move from Kansas to South Carolina seamless and, above all, her transition from life to death meaningful and painless.
Sympathy cards/expressions may be mailed to:
Family of Gertrude Craddock
c/o Melissa McDonough
1378 West Point Drive
Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466
Published in Morning Sun on Sept. 11, 2019