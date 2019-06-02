|
PITTSBURG-Gertrude M. Bush, 91, of Pittsburg, passed away at home on May 30, 2019. Gertrude was born in Marl-Drewar, Germany on January 29, 1928 to Richard and Maria Richter Meissner and grew up in Germany during World War II. After the war, she married Sgt.Rex D. Bush of Pittsburg and became a citizen of the United States.They had two daughters, Marianne Bush Burch, now in Wichita and Linda L. Bush of the home. Her schooling was interrupted during the war, so she took the opportunity after moving to Pittsburg to continue with her education at Pittsburg State University. She achieved both a Bachelor's and Master's in Foreign Language. She also taught in the Foreign Language department for several years. Survivors include her beloved grandson, Ian Burch and wife Amy of Toluca Lake, CA, a son-in-law, Martin Burch of Wichita, nieces and nephews, special friends Chuck and Rita Rickel and many, many friends who delighted in hearing stories of an adventurous and well-lived life. She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents and her sister, Hilde Weinhold. Services are pending.
Published in Morning Sun on June 2, 2019