|
|
PITTSBURG - Gladys "Kathleen" Thompkins, 69, of Pittsburg, passed away at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital.
She was born January 4, 1951 at El Dorado Springs, Missouri, the daughter of Richard Dale and Alice May (Thompson) Meek. She attended school in El Dorado Springs until the family moved to Pittsburg. She graduated from Pittsburg High School.
Mrs. Thompkins worked in Home Health and later as a homemaker.
Survivors include, a son, Gene Thompkins and his wife, Misty of Moran, Texas; her mother, Alice Meek of Pittsburg; three sisters, Connie McAllister, Zandra Meek and Jama Anson all of Pittsburg; one granddaughter, Kacenda Thompkins who was the light of her life; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, a brother, Roy Dale Meek, and an infant daughter, Scarlet Ann.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Jan. 18), at the Brenner Mortuary with Pastor Colby J. Clarkson officiating. Burial will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the Martin Cemetery at El Dorado Springs, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the Brenner Mortuary. Friends may call after 2:00 p.m. today to sign the register. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 17, 2020