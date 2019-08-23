|
MINDENMINES - Glenda Kay Coleman, 74, of Mindenmines, MO, passed away at 5:20 a.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Freeman West, Joplin, MO.
She was born January 30, 1945, at Pittsburg, KS, the daughter of Wm. Glenn and Frances (Troyan) Scott. She attended local schools and graduated from Frontenac High School in 1963.
On June 1, 1963, she was united in marriage to Jimmie Allen Coleman at Lamar, MO. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2018.
Kay worked as a dispatcher for the Kansas Highway Patrol for 14 years. She then worked for the Pittsburg Police Department as a recorder before her retirement in 2016.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg.
Kay is survived by one son, David Coleman and his wife, Sabrina of Mindenmines, MO, one daughter, Katherine Coleman and her fiancée, Benjamin Lewis of Mindenmines, MO, son-in-law, Jimmy Allen, one sister, Patricia Cudney of Pittsburg, KS, two brothers, Jim Scott of rural Pittsburg, KS and John Scott of Liberal, MO, four grandchildren, William Potter, Joshua Yaws, Austin Coleman and Emily Allen and five great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter, Vicki Ann Yaws and one granddaughter, Kristy Yaws.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, August 26, 2019, at the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Pittsburg, with Father Robert McElwee as Celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Frontenac. A parish rosary will be prayed prior to the service at 1:00 p.m., at the church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until service time. Members of the Pittsburg Police Honor Guard will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. Friends may call at the funeral home after 10:00 a.m., Saturday, to sign the register book. The family suggests memorials to the Ronald McDonald House at Columbia, MO. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St, Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 23, 2019