|
|
Pittsburg - Glenna Mae Pentola, 97, of Pittsburg, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday (Nov. 12), at the Brenner Mortuary with Rev. Jim Sukraw officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the Brenner Mortuary. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday to sign the register. The family suggests memorials be given to the Ronald McDonald House of Joplin in memory of her great-granddaughters. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 8, 2019