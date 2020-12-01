Gloria A. Call

Reno, NV - Gloria A. Call, 76, of Reno NV and former resident Arma, KS passed away peacefully with family at her bedside at 4:30 PM Sunday, November 22, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Reno, NV.

Mrs. Call was born March 18th, 1944 in Salina KS and was raised in Tulsa, OK. On November 22, 1967 Gloria Vargas married James (Jim) Call in Tulsa OK and they moved to Kansas and lived in the Girard and Arma area since 1970. Gloria worked as a hairdresser for almost 40 years.

A caring mother, Nanny enjoyed her classic movies, knitting club at the Washoe County Library, arts and crafts with her great-grandchildren and was a four-time cancer survivor that always stayed positive. She loved baking her French cookies during the holidays for family and friends.

Survivors include one son, Brent Call and his wife Andrea of the home in Reno, NV.; four grandchildren, Harrison (Kathryn), Dakota, Hagen, and Ashton Call and three great grandchildren, Kennedy, Maddox, and Adaline. Additional family members include, Teresa Jones, Jack(Betty) Call, Joan(Kenny) Westhoff, Kay Meyer, Rosemary(Darrell) Alexander, Jean(John) Blaes, Donald Call and Tom(Diane) Call.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband James (Jim) Call, her mother Esther Lopez, beloved Aunt Mary Lopez of California, Aunt Andi and Uncle Paul Montoy of Salina KS.

Mrs. Call has been cremated according to her wishes and there will be a private family ceremony on the Central Coast of California at a later time for a celebration of life, which she would hopefully include a few Oreo's and Cheetos for snacks.



