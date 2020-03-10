|
PITTSBURG- Gloria J. Stumfoll, 93, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:15 p.m., Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She was born April 8, 1926, at Cherokee, KS, the daughter of James L. and Samantha (Jenkins) Kelso.
On August 10, 1946, she was united in marriage to Lawrence L. Stumfoll. He preceded her in death on September 25, 1993.
Mrs. Stumfoll attended St. Barbara's Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society. She was an avid golfer and member of the Crestwood Country Club.
She is survived by one son, Roger L. Stumfoll of Pittsburg and one daughter, Lisa Niegsch and her husband, John of Pittsburg, two grandchildren, Melissa Metcalf and her husband, Jake and Adam Niegsch and his wife, Leigh, and two great grandchildren, Jack Metcalf and Hollis Niegsch.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, and three sisters.
A private family burial will take place on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The family suggests memorials to the SEK Humane Society. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 10, 2020