FRONTENAC- Gloria June Cerne, 79, of Frontenac, Kansas, died at 5:20 am Monday, August 24, 2020, in Via Christi Village in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Gloria was born February 28, 1941 in Girard, a daughter of Lyle E. and Celia E. (Nicholson) Gladson. She grew up and attended schools in Girard and graduated from Girard High School.
Gloria married Harold Charles Cerne on April 18, 1964 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arma, Kansas. Harold preceded her in death on April 23, 1980.
Gloria worked at the Western Insurance in Fort Scott, Kansas 1960 -1964. She was a great seller for Avon and Zaxson Marketing.
Gloria was a loving wife and mother and she enjoyed family gatherings, cooking, music, singing in the church choir, crosswords, movies, television, dancing, and shopping.
She was a member of the First Christian Church in Girard.
Survivors are a daughter, Cherilyn B. Cerne, of Frontenac; her sons, Brian C. Cerne, of Arma and David H. Cerne, of Frontenac; her brother, John Gladson, of Girard; her sisters, Donna Townsend, and her husband, James, of Lenexa, Kansas and Teresa Christiansen, and her husband, Eddie, of Frontenac.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Thomas E. Gladson, on March 24, 2007.
A private memorial service will be at the First Christian Church in Girard with Pastor Renee Goodwin officiating. Burial will be in the Girard Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2:00 pm – 8:00 pm Monday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard.
Memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church in Girard or the SEK Humane Society and these may be left at the church or the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard, 66743.
