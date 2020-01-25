|
|
ABBYVILLE, KS - Gordon Lynn Ehling, 95, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Hospice House, Hutchinson. He was born April 14, 1924, in Abbyville, to David S. Ehling and Gladys Claire Deck.
Gordon graduated in 1943 from Abbyville High School. During World War II, he served as a Merchant Marine, delivering fuel in the Pacific Theater and delivering wheat to war-torn Sicily after the Allied victory.
Gordon lived his entire life, (other than the years he served as a Merchant Marine) on a farm in the Abbyville community.
Gordon loved the rhythm of farm life and felt a deep connection to his family's homestead. He was an active community leader, believing his mission in life was to leave things better than he found them. As an active community leader, Gordon was a member of the The Farmers Cooperative Grain Company Board, Committeeman for the Reno County Farm Service Agency (FSA), and Reno County Farm Bureau. In addition, Gordon served on the Abbyville School Board, was a Boy Scout Leader for Troop 303, and was a member of the Abbyville Booster Club. Gordon loved to tell others how he won the naming contest to name Fairfield High School.
Gordon had a role in religious organizations. He served as Elder for Abbyville Christian Church and Abbyville Community Church. Gordon felt one of his most important legacies was as a founding member of the committee that resulted in the unification of Abbyville's three churches into the Abbyville Community Church. He also served as contractor for construction of the new church building.
On October 14, 1950, he married Carol Lavon Bachman in Eureka, IL. They shared almost 70 years of marriage, during which he was known as a creative, playful, kindhearted, and gentle man.
Gordon is survived by: his wife, Carol of Abbyville; children, Doyle Ehling and wife Bonnie of Hutchinson, Michael Ehling of Pittsburg, Joni Jessup and husband Jack of Camano Island, WA, Kris Ehling and husband Bart Flickinger of Wichita; nine grandchildren, Valli Dawn Booe and husband Travis, Benjamin Ehling and wife Tara J., Kayla Kesinger and husband Joel, Micah Ehling, Lucas Ehling and fiancée Kathryn Burns, Jared Jessup and wife Vannessa, Holly Jessup, Abigail Jessup and Lanning Rogers, Isaac Flickinger; 15 great-grandchildren, Carter and Ayla Booe, Rhett, Ryen, Reygan, and Renna Ehling, Taylor and Tate Kesinger, Hunter and Olivia Ehling, Kadence, Alexis and Easton Burns, Sammuel Vela and Natallia Jessup; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by: his parents and siblings, Fannie Jane Dellenbach Watts, Elaine Fern Foster, Gerald Wallace Ehling, Joyce Yvonne Ulmer, Eunice Daveyne Wiese Pugh, and Dewey Wayne Ehling. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020, at Abbyville Community Church, 201 W. Avenue G, Abbyville. Burial will follow in Abbyville Cemetery, with military honors conducted by the United States Navy Honor Guard. Friends may call from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday at Elliott Mortuary. The family will greet friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Sunday at Abbyville Community Church. Memorials may be made to Abbyville Community Church or AIM AIR (Africa Inland Mission) for the mission work of Daniel and Anna Blew Miller, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 25, 2020