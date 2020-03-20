|
Gregory Alan Mattivi, 69, of Olathe, KS died Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Banner University Medical Center in Tucson, AZ.
He was born January 28, 1951 in Pittsburg, KS the son of Clifford J. and Yvonne D. (Doti) Mattivi.
Greg enjoyed a catholic education attending St Mary's grade school and graduating from high school in 1969 from St Mary's Colgan High School in Pittsburg, KS.
On December 26, 1987 he was united in marriage to Vickie Lynn Yancey, she survives him at home in Olathe, KS.
Greg worked almost exclusively in the printing business, his career beginning at the former VAC-O-HY in Girard, KS, continuing his career with jobs in Wisconsin, Arlington, VA, and finally in Kansas City.
Additional survivors include a son Jeff Cezar of Lake Geneva, WS, a daughter Brenda Jones of Pittsburgh, PA, brothers Brad Mattivi of Pittsburg, KS and Scott Mattivi of Leawood, KS as well as his mother Yvonne (Doti) Robertson of Pittsburg, KS.
He was preceded in death by his father Clifford J Mattivi whom passed in 2011.
Graveside services will be at 11am March 21st , 2020 at the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to the St Mary's Academic Endowment. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 20, 2020