PITTSBURG- Harley Raymond Smith passed away on May 20, 2020 in Flower Mound, Texas. He was born to Marie and Harley T. Smith on December 10, 1932 in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Pittsburg was his home through his school years including graduating from Pittsburg High School in 1950 and Pittsburg State University (Formerly known as Kansas State Teachers College) with a BST Degree in Mechanic Arts, 1954.
He married Audrey L. Shriver on December 2, 1955; she survives at her home in Flower Mound. After graduating from college he enlisted in the Army and served one tour of duty in Germany. Upon returning to his hometown he went to work as a draftsman at McNallys. His interest in automobiles took him in another direction and they moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1963 where he started a twenty year career with Ford Motor Company. He then went to work for Freightliner Trucks as a regional service manager and later as a team leader for their audit department. This work allowed him to travel all over the U.S. and Canada. He retired from Freightliner in 1991 but continued on as a special project auditor until 2013.
Harley was a 65 year Master Mason, a member of the Scottish Rite and the Mirza Shrine for 47 years. Additionally he was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lewisville, Texas. Harley's love for the world of automobiles was seamless between work and play as he was an avid car enthusiast. Beginning as a teenager he built and drag raced throughout his college years. He appreciated watching drag racing, Indy, and NASCAR on TV and attending on occasion. His most recent project was a 73 Mustang convertible.
In addition to his wife, Audrey, Harley is survived by a son, Ken Smith (wife Sharon) of Flower Mound, two daughters, Lynda Wilkinson (Husband Wendell) of Pittsburg, Kansas, and Leesa Sullivan (Husband Patrick) of Flower Mound, six grandchildren (Kyle Wilkinson, Cody Wilkinson, Tyler Sullivan, Ashley Porter, Alexis Smith and Alyssa Smith) and five great grandchildren (Kylie Sullivan, Emerson Sullivan, James Wilkinson, Whitney Porter and Jack Wilkinson.)
He was predeceased by two infant children Mark Allen and Janet Louise.
Private Family services will be held and burial will be at Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, Kansas. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Automotive Technology Scholarships c/o PSU Foundation, P.O. Box 4005, Pittsburg, Ks. 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Services and arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on May 23, 2020