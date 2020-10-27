PITTSBURG - Harold L. "Woody" Woodward, 79, of Pittsburg passed away at 9:10 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Via Christi Hospital.
He was born January 19, 1941 at Parsons, Kansas, the son of Wayne and Barbara (Smith) Woodward. He graduated from Altamont High School in 1959.
Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from May 1962 to January 1966, when he was honorably discharged.
On June 25, 1966, he was united in marriage to Lana Kay Ash in the Jamestown Baptist Church in Jamestown, Missouri. She preceded him in death on January 15, 2018.
Mr. Woodward worked for Safeway and Helio Aircraft before starting his career with the Frisco Railroad in 1969. He retired from the BNSF Railroad after 33 years in January 2002.
Membership was held in the Black Diamond Masonic Lodge #274 of Weir, where he was a 50 year member; Rob Morris Chapter OES; he served as a Past State Rainbow Dad and was a member of the American Legion Post #64. Mr. Woodward was also a founding member of the Pittsburg Model Railroad Club.
Survivors include two daughters, Tonya Woodward of the home and Tara Smith and her husband, Ted of Jefferson City, Missouri; a granddaughter, Katelyn Smith; two brothers, Darrell Woodward of Altamont, Kansas and Terry Woodward of Parsons, Kansas; three sisters, Evelyn Pryor of Pittsburg, Wylene Bowman of Parsons, Kansas and Charlene Sturgin of Dewey, Oklahoma and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, and infant sister, Mary Louise Woodward; and two brothers, Wayne and William Woodward.
A Private graveside service will be held at a later date in Concord Cemetery in Jamestown, Missouri. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to sign the register book. Mr. Woodward has been cremated. The family suggests memorials be given to the Black Diamond Masonic Lodge #274 of Weir. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.