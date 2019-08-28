|
|
GIRARD - Harry Leroy Watts of rural Girard, KS passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Via Christi Village, Pittsburg, KS. He was born to Harold and Lillie (Long) Watts on April 12, 1932 in Crawford County, KS.
He attended a one room school house, Pleasant Valley, and later Crawford County Community High School, in Cherokee, KS.
On November 27, 1952, he was united in marriage to Julia Overman Smith, in Nashville, MO. They were married for 45 years. She proceeded him in death on April 16, 1997. They had two daughters, Sharry Jane, born in 1956 and Rita Julia, born in 1960. He married Vera Delores Stevens Page, June 6, 1998. She proceeded him in death on January 30, 2013. Harry was a lifelong farmer and rancher, was the 4 th generation to live on the Watts farm and considered a day on the farm priceless. The land has been in the family since 1882. He farmed in both Kansas and Missouri, and his Kansas operation was honored by the Kansas Bankers
Association Award for Soil Conservation in 1996. He worked at the United States Postal Service in Girard from 1986 – 1996. Harry L enjoyed tinkering on antique tractors, loved the thrill of the find, and the joy of making them run. He was a member of the Young Farmers of McCune, enjoyed tractor pulling, and hauling lime. Back in the day, he and Julia enjoyed square dancing. He mentored many on his love of farming, knowledge of raising cattle, and tweaking of farm machinery. He also served as a member and chairman of Rural Water District No. 4. Harry was thankful for his wonderful neighbors, longtime friendships, and the Gebhardt Chicken group.
Harry was very proud to be a veteran. He served the United States Army in the Korean War from 1953-55, in the 728 th MP Battalion, Company D and enjoyed attending the Army reunions every year. The Watts family hosted two of these reunions in Kansas City. Harry also participated in the Flightless Honor Flight held at Union Station in Kansas City, and encouraged
other veterans to attend.
Harry was a member of the Nashville Christian Church, and the Beulah Community Church, where he was a Sunday School teacher and superintendent for many years. His current membership is with the Christian Church of Mindenmines, MO.
He is survived by two daughters, Sharry Briggs and her husband David of Lenexa, KS, Rita Nelsen and her husband Kirk of Leawood, KS, three grandchildren, Ruby Briggs of Lenexa, KS, Sarah Briggs Yohn and her husband Bryce of Shawnee, KS, Jennifer Nelsen Robertson and her husband James of Leawood, KS, and two adorable great grandchildren, Julia Ann and James Nelsen Robertson, also of Leawood, KS; sister-in-law, Wilma McKibben of Iantha, MO; brother-in-law, Gene Bruffett Sr of Carthage, MO; a niece, nephews, and many, many close friends that he considered family. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Marilyn Bruffett. He is also survived by three well loved dogs.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Beulah Community Church Activity Building, Beulah KS. Pastors Dan Moss and Jan Yoger will conduct the service. Lunch will immediately follow. His remains are being cremated and a private family burial will take place later at the Girard Cemetery.
The family recommends memorial contributions be made to The Beulah Community Church, Beulah, KS or The Christian Church of Mindenmines, MO. Friends may leave memorials at the Activity Building, or mail to Brenner Mortuary 114 E 4 th St, Pittsburg, KS, 66762. Condolences may be left online at www.brennermortuary.com . Arrangements are under the direction of Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 28, 2019