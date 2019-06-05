|
|
Wichita-Harvey Eugene O'Connell age 57 of Wichita died Thursday May 30th at 11:44am at St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kansas.
Harvey was born June 14th, 1961 in Pittsburg to Florence Fenoglio and Frank O'Connell.
He worked as a mechanic and in several factories in Wichita.
Survivors include one daughter Addie O'Connell, two brothers Butch Blasor and Tony Fenoglio of Pittsburg, three sisters, Janet Blasor, Linda O'Connell Laidermilk, and Kathy O'Connell of Pittsburg as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, two brothers, Kevin O'Connell and Gary O' Connell and one niece.
Burial will be at a later date.
Published in Morning Sun on June 5, 2019