ARCADIA-Helen Elizabeth Sisney, 90, of Arcadia, Kansas died at 12:25 A.M. Saturday,
April 20, 2019 at Arma Health and Rehabilitation Center at Arma, Kansas.
Mrs. Sisney was born January 18, 1929 at Leroy, Missouri the daughter of William D. and Clara Bell Turner Mapes. Helen was a homemaker who lived in Arcadia most of her life.
She graduated from Liberal High School in Liberal, Missouri in 1946 and was the Art Editor for the Annual Staff her senior year. She married Dale Douglas Sisney on March 1, 1949 in Arkansas. Mr. Sisney preceded her in death February 2, 1989. She enjoyed working on her puzzle books, taking walks, and attending the monthly meetings at the Arcadia Senior Citizens Autumn Leaves. Survivors include twodaughters, Sherry Ann Sisney of Arcadia and Susan Diane Cherry of Olathe, three sons, Steven Sisney of Hiattville, Gregory (Teresa) Sisney of Arcadia, and Jeffrey (Sherry) Sisney of Arcadia, nine grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and two more great grandchildren which are due the fall of 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Michael Sisney, a sister, Betty Morris, and five brothers, William, Clarence, Harold, Glen, and Franklin Mapes. The family would like to thank everyone at Arma Health and Rehabilitation Center who have taken care of her the past six years, Harry Hynes Hospice, and Margie Rhodes and Linda Carpino who fixed her hair every Monday.
Funeral services will be at 10 A.M. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with Pastor Randy Wood officiating. Burial will be at the Sheffield Cemetery near Arcadia, Kansas. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 5 P.M. Tuesday at the Bedene Chapel in Arma. The family suggests in lieu of flowers donations to the Arma Health and Rehabilitation Center Activity Fund or the Arcadia Community Center. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 23, 2019