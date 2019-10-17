|
PITTSBURG - Helen L. Broyles, 90, of Pittsburg, Kansas, formerly of Mulberry, died at 4:35 P.M. October 15, 2019 at Via Christi Village at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Broyles was born February 20, 1929 at Choteau, Montana the daughter of William Joseph and Leulla Fern Allum Geis. Helen was a homemaker and her career as a nurse's aide at Mount Carmel Hospital spanned 45 years. Helen was a character! In the latter part of her life she was "unfiltered", which proved to be an unending source of entertainment for those around her. She will be lovingly remembered for her quick wit, sense of humor, and ornery attitude. Helen was devoted, helpful, and generous to her family and friends. She was known for adding "secret ingredients" to her recipes that made them unique. No, she did NOT share her secrets with just anyone, you had to be pretty special for her to reveal that information! She was raised in Choteau, Montana and attended school there. She married Carl Edward Broyles on February 2, 1946 at Riverside, California. Mr. Broyles preceded her in death June 4, 1999. Survivors include three sons, Chuck (Helen) Broyles of Pittsburg, Carl "Joe" (Linda) Broyles of Arma, and Danny (Sheila) Broyles of Madison, Kansas, one daughter, Edna (Ralph) Waldren of Girard, nine grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, three brothers, Bud, Veryl, and
Harry Geis, and a grandson, Kyle Broyles.
Mrs. Broyles has been cremated according to her wishes. Memorial services will be at 2 P.M. Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Jim
Sukraw officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the memorial service. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date. The family suggests memorials to the Carl Broyles Athletic Scholarship Fund at Pittsburg State University. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 17, 2019