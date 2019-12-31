|
|
PITTSBURG - Helen Louise (Clutter) Rua, 95, of Pittsburg, passed away at 11:20 p.m., Saturday, December 28, 2019.
She was born January 13, 1924, at Girard, KS, the daughter of Ralph and Barbara Clutter. She attended Girard schools and graduated from Girard High School.
On January 22, 1944, she was united in marriage to August "Augie" Rua at Little Rock, AR. He preceded her in death on September 4, 2005. She and her husband August, a longtime Pittsburg businessman traveled extensively and were generous donors to Pittsburg State University.
Membership was held in the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg. Helen also belonged to the Christian Women's Club, Progressive Study Club, Shrine Blue Bells, Beta Sigma Phi sorority, and was a canteen worker for the Red Cross Blood Drive for many years.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Helen is survived by her son, David Rua (Nena) and daughter, Brenda Rua Chappell (Paul), both of Pittsburg, KS, eight grandchildren, Kevin Rua (Kristin), Kimberly Rua (Stephanie), Andrea Chappell Bennett (Rusty), Dr. Eric Chappell (Sabrinah), Britani Schubert and fiancé, Travis Miceli, Alexis Schubert, and Emily Rhuems Crain (Justin). She is also survived by seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Alana Rua-Schubert, two sisters, Lavon Kennedy (Clarence) and Irene Smith (Earl), brother, Richard Clutter (Margaret), sister-in-law, Margureite Rua Bair (Frances), brother-in-law, Frank Rua and grandson, Tyler Rhuems.
A service for Helen will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church, Pittsburg, with Reverend Mark Chambers officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, January 2, at the Brenner Mortuary. The family suggests memorials be given to the Pittsburg State Foundation and/or First United Methodist Church. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 31, 2019