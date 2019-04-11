|
|
Helen Louise Zimmerman-Maxwell, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, died April 8, 2019 at Quaker Hill Nursing home in Baxter Springs, KS.
She was born June 18, 1940, the daughter of William F. and Pauline C. (Hutchinson) Tierney.
Helen married David E. Zimmerman on June 17, 1961 in Independence, MO, he preceded her in death.
Helen graduated from St. Mary's in Independence, MO and went on to Labette Community College; where she became a licensed practical nurse. She served as a nurse and Assistant Director of Nursing at Sunset Manor for 26 years.
She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, altar society and rosary society.
Helen enjoyed art, fishing, camping, musicals, going to the casino and most importantly, her grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughter, Christine Karlson of Huntsville, AL; daughter, Anna (Eric) Methvin of Chanute, KS; son, David (Diana) Zimmerman Jr. of Liberal, MO; Mary (Bill) Johnson of Riverton, KS; James (Kasey) Zimmerman of Pittsburg, KS; three sisters, Patricia Hopper, Margaret Scassellati, and Anna Meyer; grandchildren, Amy (Pete) Keating, Erin (Lance) Larson, Kelli (Jessie) Pepper, Nolan Colvin, Sarah Methvin, Glenna Miller, Levi Zimmerman, David Zimmerman III, Aydin Zimmerman, Jeff (Stephanie) Johnson, Mark (Amber) Johnson, Ashlee (Brock) Ewan, Brittany (Matthew) Magee, Paige Zimmerman, James Zimmerman Jr., Beau Zimmerman and Tayte Kelsey; many cousins, nieces, nephews and 14 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, David E. Zimmerman, Robert Maxwell; sister, Thelma Laidler; brother, William Tierney Jr.; brother, Thomas Tierney; and sister, Elizabeth Davidson.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, KS, with Fr. Jerome Spexarth officiating. The rosary will be recited at 9:30am at the church, prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 11, 2019