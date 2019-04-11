Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady Of Lourdes
109 E 9th St
Pittsburg, KS 66762
(620) 231-2135
Rosary
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Pittsburg, KS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Zimmerman-Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise Zimmerman-Maxwell


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Helen Louise Zimmerman-Maxwell Obituary
Helen Louise Zimmerman-Maxwell, 78, of Pittsburg, KS, died April 8, 2019 at Quaker Hill Nursing home in Baxter Springs, KS.

She was born June 18, 1940, the daughter of William F. and Pauline C. (Hutchinson) Tierney.

Helen married David E. Zimmerman on June 17, 1961 in Independence, MO, he preceded her in death.

Helen graduated from St. Mary's in Independence, MO and went on to Labette Community College; where she became a licensed practical nurse. She served as a nurse and Assistant Director of Nursing at Sunset Manor for 26 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, altar society and rosary society.

Helen enjoyed art, fishing, camping, musicals, going to the casino and most importantly, her grandchildren.

Survivors include her daughter, Christine Karlson of Huntsville, AL; daughter, Anna (Eric) Methvin of Chanute, KS; son, David (Diana) Zimmerman Jr. of Liberal, MO; Mary (Bill) Johnson of Riverton, KS; James (Kasey) Zimmerman of Pittsburg, KS; three sisters, Patricia Hopper, Margaret Scassellati, and Anna Meyer; grandchildren, Amy (Pete) Keating, Erin (Lance) Larson, Kelli (Jessie) Pepper, Nolan Colvin, Sarah Methvin, Glenna Miller, Levi Zimmerman, David Zimmerman III, Aydin Zimmerman, Jeff (Stephanie) Johnson, Mark (Amber) Johnson, Ashlee (Brock) Ewan, Brittany (Matthew) Magee, Paige Zimmerman, James Zimmerman Jr., Beau Zimmerman and Tayte Kelsey; many cousins, nieces, nephews and 14 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David E. Zimmerman, Robert Maxwell; sister, Thelma Laidler; brother, William Tierney Jr.; brother, Thomas Tierney; and sister, Elizabeth Davidson.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10am, Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg, KS, with Fr. Jerome Spexarth officiating. The rosary will be recited at 9:30am at the church, prior to the service. Inurnment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements are by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.