FRONTENAC - Helen "Rozanne" Sparks, 74, of Frontenac, passed away at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Medicalodge of Frontenac.
She was born April 13, 1946 at Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Horace W. and Helen M. (Hayward) Fite. She graduated from Dadeville High School, and then graduated from Southwest Missouri State University with her bachelor's degree. She then received her Master's degree from Pittsburg State University and her PhD from the University of Arkansas.
On July 5, 1969, she was united in marriage to Jerry Paul Sparks in Springfield, Missouri. Mr. Sparks preceded her in death.
Mrs. Sparks was the Director of the Teachers Education Program at Pittsburg State University until she retired.
Rozanne loved to watch her grandchildren play sports, and enjoyed watching all sports, reading and visiting with family and friends. Her kindness and love of animals was known by all. While living at Carrington Place, she loved to be involved with all of their activities and visiting with friends she made while living there.
Survivors include her son, Paul Sparks and his wife, Angela of Frontenac; two grandchildren, Randa Kate and Jonah Paul Sparks; a brother, Johnny Fite of Freemont Hills, Missouri; her sister, Donna Johnson of Gladstone, Missouri and her sister-in-law, Emmy Fite of Kansas City, Missouri; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Norma K. Fite and Jerry Fite.
A Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 10) at the First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Adam Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in the Dadeville Masonic Cemetery. Friends may call at the Brenner Mortuary on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The family suggests memorials be given to the Fite Family Scholarship at the Dadeville High School. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS.