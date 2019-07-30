|
PITTSBURG-Idabelle Cicero, 95, of Pittsburg, passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019, at the Oakview Estates, Frontenac.
Idabelle was born July 10, 1924, at Dawson, Illinois to Fred and Janie (Betase) Anselene.
She was raised in Arma, Kansas and graduated from Crawford Community High School in Arma in 1941. She lived in Pittsburg since 1949.
She married Charles Cicero on September 17, 1942 in Lamar, Missouri. He preceded her in death on December 21, 1984. Mrs. Cicero worked for Annshire Garment Company in Pittsburg for a short time. In 1953 she began working at Sears in Pittsburg. She retired after 33 years in August, 1986.
Following retirement, Idabelle volunteered as a Pink Lady at Via Christi Hospital. She also served as an Election Board worker for many years.
Idabelle was a fan of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals and an avid fan of KU Basketball, which required wearing her KU shirt and KU pin during the game. She enjoyed her pinochle clubs and weekly Mah Jongg group. Her greatest joy was time spent with family.
She was a 50 year member of the College Heights United Methodist Church and a 60 year member of the Rob Morris Chapter No. 74 Order of Eastern Star. She was a Past Matron of Rob Morris No. 74 and served as Grand Electa of the Grand Chapter of Kansas in 1987-1988.
Survivors are her son, Jerry Cicero and wife, Pam of Raymore, Missouri, one grandson, Shane Cicero and wife, Megan of Prairie Village, Kansas and one granddaughter, Summer Cicero Waris and husband, Mike of Overland Park, Kansas and great grandchildren Anna Cicero, Sophia Cicero, Ben Waris, and Livia Waris and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Frances Pentola and Ethel Anselene who died at 3 years old and her brother, Frank Anselene.
A service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the College Heights United Methodist Church, Pittsburg, with Reverend Ryong Jae Jung officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Pittsburg. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the Church. The 1987-1988 Grand Family of OES and Rob Morris Chapter No. 74 will have an Eastern Star service at 2:00 p.m., just prior to the service, at the Church. The family suggests memorials to the Order of the Eastern Star Scholarships. These may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 East 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on July 30, 2019