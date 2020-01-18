|
PITTSBURG - Ila Marie Bricker Maxwell of Pittsburg, died Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. She was born to Joseph Howard and Fannie Marie Longo Bricker on March 2, 1933 in Mulberry, Kansas. Mrs. Maxwell grew up in Mulberry and graduated from Mulberry High School in 1949. She attended Kansas State Teachers' College (PSU) where she was a member of Kappa Phi Methodist Sorority. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in home economics from Central Missouri State College. She later completed her master's degree in education at Corpus Christi State University.
Mrs. Maxwell married Max Richard Maxwell on September 1st, 1951 at the First Methodist Church of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. With her husband she raised 5 children, and as a military wife over the course of 20 years, established homes in Louisiana, England, Kansas, Germany, Missouri, and Texas. As a professional educator, she served as a home economics teacher in Knob Noster, MO. Additionally, she served as a special education teacher, educational diagnostician and special education director in Bishop, TX. She retired with Max to Kansas in 1993. While living in Germany, she was active in the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts, the American Association of University Women in Corpus Christi, TX and was a member of the Texas Retired Teachers' Association.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Max; sister, Marjorie Booher of Lawrence; daughters, Dr. Lisa Maxwell Goode of Prairieville, LA, Lynda Maxwell Rutkowski (James) of Gaylord, MI and Lizabeth Greenamoyer (Derek) of Zionsville, IN; sons, Richard Bricker Maxwell and wife, Deanna of Kansas City, MO and Thomas Howard Maxwell (Teri) of Oklahoma City, OK; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her son-in-law John Davis Goode, her great-grandchildren Gabriel Lee Lockhart, Joseph Poleman Lockhart, Jake Richard Maxwell, and Brooks Marc Thompson.
The family would like to sincerely thank Mrs. Maxwell's special caregiver during her illness, Jody England of Compassus Hospice.
Mrs. Maxwell was a lifelong Methodist and supported the Wesley House of Pittsburg.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Wesley House. Mrs. Maxwell has been cremated according to her wishes. Memorial services will be at 11 A.M. Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 A.M. Monday at the Bedene Chapel prior to the services. Private burial of the cremains will be at the Rosebank Cemetery in Mulberry, Kansas at a later date. Donations for the Wesley House may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 18, 2020