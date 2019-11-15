|
|
MINDENMINES - Inez Faye Kent, age 82 of Mindenmines, Missouri passed away November 12, 2019 at her home in Mindenmines.
She was born November 6, 1937 in Mindenmines, the daughter of Earl R. and Eleanor Mae (Pingree) Kent. Inez graduated from Mindenmines High School and was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed working on the farm, gardening and hosting all of the holiday dinners for friends and family.
Survivors include one sister; Ruby Ione Butler of Kansas City, Missouri, One brother; Loyd F. (Linda) Kent of Mindenmines, Missouri. One niece; Lana (Rick) Bates of Joplin, Missouri. Four nephews; Troy (Christiane) Butler of Marietta, Georgia, Karl Butler of Peculiar, Missouri, Troy (Vanessa) Kent and Brad Kent all of Mindenmines, Missouri. One Great Niece; Anna Butler of Marietta, Georgia and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings; Reba Mae Kent, Howard Edwin Kent, Maxine Dauchez , L. Geyne Kent and Earl Delbert Kent.
Funeral services will be at 2pm Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg, Kansas with Chaplain Adah Hutchcraft officiating. Family will receive friends at 1pm prior to the service at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Nashville Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 15, 2019