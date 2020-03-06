|
|
PITTSBURG- Iris V. Orender, 86, of Pittsburg, Kansas died at 3:15 A.M. Thursday,
March 5, 2020 at Via Christi Village at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mrs. Orender was born July 27, 1933 at Goodland, Kansas the daughter of Carl and Edith Mills Patton. Iris was a homemaker who resided in Pittsburg and Girard most of her life. She also worked at the Census Bureau and Dainty Grocery in Pittsburg. She attended Pittsburg Schools. She married Robert G. Orender on June 1, 1950 at Pittsburg, Kansas. Mr. Orender preceded her in death May 1, 2008. She was a member of the Church of God Church in Pittsburg. Survivors include two daughters, Liz Bradshaw of Baxter Springs, Kansas and Cheri Dunbar of Pittsburg, daughter-in-law, Della Orender of Frontenac, a sister, Inez DePlata of Goodland, Kansas, a brother, Raymond Patton of Hutchinson, Kansas, seven grandchildren, Tom Potocnik, Crysti Downes, Melissa Hayden, Rochelle Mefford, Nicholas Orender, and Robert Orender, ten great grandchildren, and one great great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob, son Randy Orender, grandson, JJ Potocnik, three brothers, Fred, Wallace, and Willis Patton, and three sisters, Mildred Short, Margaret Vaughn, and Ruby Keith.
Graveside services will be at 10 A.M. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Mt. Olive Cemetery at Pittsburg, Kansas with the Rev. Jordan Hodges officiating. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Friday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. Arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 6, 2020