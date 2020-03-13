|
|
RADLEY, KS- Ivey Esther Peace Harrell, 85, of Fayetteville, passed away, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 in her home.
Born in Crawford Co., KS, she is the daughter of the late Robert and Bertha Elva Peace. Along with her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Harrell.
She is survived by daughters, Vicky Barber and husband Rudolph of Fayetteville, Lori Bitner and husband Mike, Ellen Hanna, and Ester Harrell, all of Pittsburg, KS; sons, Thomas Harrell of Girard, KS, and Robert Charles Harrell and wife Betty of Dothan, AL; brother, Robert Peace LaMarlius of Greenville, KY; 28 grandchildren; and 25 great grandchildren.
Ivey was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 13, 2020