|
|
PITTSBURG- James Alan White age 74, of Pittsburg, died March 24, 2020 at his home.
He was born November 20, 1945 in LaSalle, Illinois the son of Harry and Carmen Munson White. He had been a resident of Pittsburg for 45 years.
Mr. White was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving as a medic in the US Marine Corp.
He married Sharon Zimmerman on May 20, 1981 in Arma, KS. She survives at the home in Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mr. White was a registered nurse serving as a nurse anesthetist in several area hospitals.
Membership was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg and he was active in the church choir.
Survivors include his wife Sharon of the home, one son Alan White of Wichita, two daughters Kristy Evers of Colwich, KS and Jennifer White of Wichita, KS, two step-daughters Angie Brooks of Arcadia, KS and Mary Milsap of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, two brothers Joe White of Anchorage, Alaska and Keith White of South Carolina, one sister Ardith Gray of Arizona, 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister Gayle West.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home, 522 S. Broadway in Pittsburg with Father Jerome Spexarth, as celebrant. Burial will be in the Highland Park Cemetery in Pittsburg, KS. Friends may call from 1 to 5 pm Friday, March 27, 2020 at the funeral home.
A memorial has been established to Our Lady of Lourdes Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 26, 2020