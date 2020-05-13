|
ARMA- James C. Jones, 90, of Arma, Kansas died 7:37 A.M. Monday, May 11, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas.
Mr. Jones was born January 5, 1930 at Avilla, Missouri the son of Harry and Beulah Miller Jones. Jim was a retired electrician who resided in Arma since 1972. He was raised in Lantha, Missouri and attended Iantha Schools. He graduated from Lamar High School in 1947. In 1950 he went to work for Barton County Electric until moving to Arma. He served as city electrician for the City of Arma until his retirement. He married Nadine Hininger on April 1, 1956 in rural Jasper, Missouri. Mrs. Jones preceded him in death on February 17th 2019. He served in the U.S. Army, serving in Alaska from 1951 to 1953. He was a member of the Arma United Methodist Church and served as a lay leader in the church. Survivors include a daughter, Clare (Craig) Garrett of Franklin, a son, Jaycee Jones of Denver, Colorado, two sister-in-laws, Lucille Wolf of rural Liberal, Missouri and Anna Jones of Corpus Christi, Texas, six grandchildren, and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nadine, and a brother, Maurice Jones.
Graveside services will be at 2 P.M. Friday, May 15, 2020 at the Rosebank Cemetery at Mulberry, Kansas with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 4 P.M. Thursday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma. The family suggests memorials to Angels Among Us. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on May 13, 2020