WEIR- James Edwin Baird, 86, of Weir, KS, formerly Cherokee, KS, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza, Kansas City, MO.
He was born July 8, 1933, at Cherokee, KS, the son of George Wilbur and Ruby Maie (Buffalow) Baird.
Mr. Baird was united in marriage to Joan Stockmyer on April 3, 1955, at Gardner, KS. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2018.
He owned and operated a newspaper, The Holt County Sentinel in Oregon, MO.
Membership was held in the Westport Presbyterian Church.
James is survived by two sons, Kirk Baird and his wife, Candace of Tulsa, OK, and Rob Baird and his wife, Lisa of Wellington, KS and three daughters, Sharel Hagar and her husband, Tom of Lee's Summit, MO, Michealle Mitchener and her husband, Mitch of Bonner Springs, KS, and Laura Gatson and her husband, Mike of Centerview, MO, eight grandchildren, Will Baird, Gabe Bailey (Rachel), Jed Bailey (Sarah), MacKenzie Mitchener, Cameron Mitchener, Charles Gatson, Rebecca Gatson and Bliss Baird. and six great grandchildren Jackson Bailey, Sawyer Bailey, Pierce Bailey, Barrett Bailey, Addison Bailey and Lochlan Bailey.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Darrell Wilbur.
The family will be conducting a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will take place in the Cherokee City Cemetery, Cherokee, KS. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on May 23, 2020