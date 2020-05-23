Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Baird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Edwin Baird


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Edwin Baird Obituary
WEIR- James Edwin Baird, 86, of Weir, KS, formerly Cherokee, KS, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the St. Luke's Hospital on the Plaza, Kansas City, MO.
He was born July 8, 1933, at Cherokee, KS, the son of George Wilbur and Ruby Maie (Buffalow) Baird.
Mr. Baird was united in marriage to Joan Stockmyer on April 3, 1955, at Gardner, KS. She preceded him in death on November 20, 2018.
He owned and operated a newspaper, The Holt County Sentinel in Oregon, MO.
Membership was held in the Westport Presbyterian Church.
James is survived by two sons, Kirk Baird and his wife, Candace of Tulsa, OK, and Rob Baird and his wife, Lisa of Wellington, KS and three daughters, Sharel Hagar and her husband, Tom of Lee's Summit, MO, Michealle Mitchener and her husband, Mitch of Bonner Springs, KS, and Laura Gatson and her husband, Mike of Centerview, MO, eight grandchildren, Will Baird, Gabe Bailey (Rachel), Jed Bailey (Sarah), MacKenzie Mitchener, Cameron Mitchener, Charles Gatson, Rebecca Gatson and Bliss Baird. and six great grandchildren Jackson Bailey, Sawyer Bailey, Pierce Bailey, Barrett Bailey, Addison Bailey and Lochlan Bailey.
In addition to his wife, he is preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Darrell Wilbur.
The family will be conducting a Celebration of Life at a later date. Burial will take place in the Cherokee City Cemetery, Cherokee, KS. Friends may also leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.
Published in Morning Sun on May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -