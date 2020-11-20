James F. Turner

Arcadia - James F. Turner, 89, of Arcadia, Kansas died at 12:45 P.M. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Arma Health and Rehabilitation Center in Arma, Kansas.

Mr. Turner was born March 22, 1931 at Oskaloosa, Missouri the son of Virgil E. and Annabelle Page Turner. Jim was a retired coal miner who worked for Mackie-Clemens Coal Company. He was raised in Oskaloosa, Missouri and attended Oskaloosa and Liberal Schools. He lived in Great Bend, Kansas for 30 years before moving to Arcadia in 1969 and was a welder for the coal company until retiring. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the United Mine Workers of America, the Masonic Lodge in Girard, and the Ft. Scott Scottish Rites. Survivors include five brothers, Charles (Buck) Turner of Kansas City, Missouri, Carl (Joyce) Turner of Pittsburg, Jack Turner of Arma, Bill (Linda) Turner of Ft. Scott, Kansas, and Junior (Joyce) Turner of Arma. He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters. Doris Whithorn and Barbara Howell, and a brother, Robert Turner.

Graveside services will be at 2 P.M. Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Shiloh Cemetery in Oskaloosa, Missouri with the Rev. Steve Cole officiating. Friends may call 11 A.M. to 3 P.M. Sunday at the Bedene Funeral Home at Arma, Kansas.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store