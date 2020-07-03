Scottsbluff, NE- James G. "Jim" Ascanio, 81 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Monday, June 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Pittsburg, Kansas July 8, 1938 to Frank and Irene (Naccarato) Ascanio of Cherokee, Kansas.
He attended local Cherokee schools, graduation from CCHS Cherokee. He attended Kansas State Teachers College in Pittsburg. Leaving after 2 years to work for The Boeing Co. in Wichita, KS as a data processing support assistant. He returned to college at Pittsburg State University, graduating with a B.S. in Math in 1965. Jim then worked for Boeing Aircraft and Beech Aircraft companies in Wichita, KS as an Associate Engineer in Flight Test data processing.
He then turned to Information Technology as a Programmer/Analyst and system design specialist for Far-Mar-Co Company in Hutchinson, KS, and Pizza Hut Corporate Headquarters in Wichita, KS. For a number of years, Jim worked as a Warehouse and Traffic Manager for Franchise Services, Inc. in the City of\ Industry, CA. A wholly owned subsidiary of Pizza Hut, Inc., Bedline Manufacturing Co. in Wittier, CA and Midwest Trucking Co. in Fort Scott, KS. He
then returned to Information Technology becoming a Byborg Systems Payroll and Human Resources Package Specialist. He installed and upgraded that system for Day and Zimmerman Co of Parsons, KS, Jockey International, Inc. corporate Headquarters in Kenosha, WI, Springs Industries, Inc. of Lancaster, SC. And finally at Coca Cola Corporate Headquarters in Charlotte, NC. Retiring from Coca Cola in 2008, moving to Scottsbluff, NE, his wife Suzanne's former home.
In the course of their marriage, Jim and Sue rescued many cats and dogs, getting them medical treatment, spaying and neutering them as necessary and finding them good homes. Some of these became their personal pets, giving them much joy and companionship for all of their lives. Jim's other passion was cooking Italian food. Jim cooked meals for many gatherings of family and friends, especially on holidays and special occasions.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Suzanne R Ascanio of the home; two stepsons Nebraska State Patrol Sargent Jeff P. Boston of Broken Bow, NE and U.S Job Core Boot Camp Supervisor Christopher L. Boston of Chadron, NE; two children of a previous marriage, Cynthia I. (Beth Wimber) Ascanio of Garfield, AR and Derek L Ascanio of Pea Ridge, AR; two step children from a previous marriage, Dorinda (Pete) Post of Fontana, CA and Ray Lindsey of Grandview, TX; brother Anthony F. Ascanio of Shorline, WA and sister Marilyn (Bill) Leiker of
Syracuse, NY; cousin/best friend John (Rosmari) Ascanio, Jr. of Pittsburg, KS and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date in St. Bridgets Cemetery in Scammon, Kansas. Memorials may be made to the Panhandle Humane Society in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.