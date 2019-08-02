|
PITTSBURG-James "Jim" Edwin Thomas Jr. 93, of Pittsburg, KS died 6:25am Saturday July 27, 2019 at his home following a short illness.
Jim was born May 17, 1926 in Saline County, MO the son of James Edwin and Olive (Boswell) Thomas. He has been a part of the Pittsburg community since 1963. Following high school he volunteered for Naval Service in WWII serving as radar and sonar technician in the Pacific Theater. Following the war he attended Missouri Valley College. While farming and teaching he married his sweetheart and wife of 65 years Shirley Shannon also from Marshall. He taught at Missouri Valley College in Marshall and the Missouri School of Mines in Rolla while pursuing his PhD in Physics at Missouri University. After completing his PhD he continued his teaching career at Pittsburg State University in the Physics Department from 1963-1998. He also served many years as the university golf coach. He loved golf almost as much as Shirley and the kids. He also was known as a pilot and had a lifelong love of flying co-owning a Cessna 150.
Jim was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Pittsburg, KS; a member of the American Associating of Physics Teachers; American Association of University Professors and member of the American Legion. He will always be remembered as a great husband, father and for his love of teaching and mentoring his students.
Survivors include his wife; sons James W. Thomas and wife Laurel of Edmond, OK and Timothy E. Thomas and wife Patti of Pittsburg, KS; grandchildren Joanna, Jake, Timothy, David, Shannon and Jonathon Thomas and great-grandchildren Bailey, Coley, Keely, Gracie, Tyler and Asher Thomas.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Wilma Carleno and Mary Gauldin.
Funeral Services will be 10:00am Saturday August 3, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Pittsburg, KS with Pastor K.O. Noonoo officiating. Burial will follow at the Ridge Park Cemetery in Marshall, MO at 10:00am Tuesday August 6, 2019. Family will receive friends from 7-8:00pm Friday August 2, 2019 at the Bath-Naylor Funeral Home in Pittsburg, KS. In lieu of flowers the family asks expressions of sympathy to be in the form of memorials to the James and Shirley Thomas Scholarship Fund. Friends may drop off or mail memorials to Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522 S. Broadway Pittsburg, KS 66762. Condolences may be left at www.bathnaylor.com. Arrangements and services are under the direction of Bath-Naylor Funeral Home of Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 2, 2019