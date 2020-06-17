James Jimmy Ward Sumpter
1933 - 2020
PITTSBURG- James Jimmy Ward Sumpter, 87, of Pittsburg passed away at 8:43 a.m., June 9, 2020 at his residence.
He was born January 2, 1933, at Ft. Scott, KS, the son of Earl and Florence (Ward) Sumpter.
Mr. Sumpter served in the United States Navy during the Korean War before being Honorably Discharged.
On September 3, 1955, he was united in marriage to Margie A. Knaup at Miami, OK. She survives of the home, Pittsburg.
Mr. Sumpter worked as a baker for Safeway Bakery for numerous years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, James J. Sumpter of Oklahoma City, OK, one sister, Helen Secrest of Springfield, MO, three grandchildren, Sean (Karina) Sumpter, Tyler Sumpter and Shannon Spragg, and two great-grandchildren Karter Spragg and Kace Spragg.
He is preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Highland Park Cemetery, Pittsburg. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary.

Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Highland Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brenner Mortuary
114 E. 4th St.
Pittsburg, KS 66762
620-231-5600
