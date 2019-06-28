|
James L. Kuhns, a WWII Glider Pilot, took his last flight on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Lewisville, TX. He is now reunited with his wife of 63 years Anna Marie (Wilbert) Kuhns.
James (Jim) was born June 20, 1920 in Hamburg, IA to John and Nellie Kuhns, the youngest of 11 children. He attended one room elementary schools and graduated high school in Riverton, IA.
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps and entered Glider Pilot Training in Pittsburg, KS where he met Anna Marie Wilbert that began a love affair that never ended. They were married in June 1943 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Pittsburg.
His WWII experience included flying glider missions behind enemy lines and was part of the Normandy invasion and Holland and France liberations. He also served as a C-47 co-pilot providing supplies and medical evacuations. His awards include The Purple Heart, Air Medal, Orange Lanyard from Holland and Recognition Letter for Liberation from the Republic of France.
Jim attended Pittsburg State University obtaining BS and MS degrees. He worked for the Boeing Company as an engineer for 37 years starting in Wichita, KS on the B-47, then in New Orleans, LA on the Saturn-Apollo program and then in Philadelphia, PA working on the V-22 Osprey program.
Jim is survived by his son James E Kuhns and his wife Cindy of Lewisville, TX; two grandchildren, Mary Wright (husband Adam) of Bedford, TX and Matthew Kuhns of Lewisville, TX; two great-granddaughters, Kaitlin Sullivent (husband Daniel) of Greenville, TX and Addison Wright; and three great-great grandchildren, Bella, Aria and Luke Sullivent. He was preceded in death by his great grandson, Aiden Wright.
Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 am on Friday, June 28 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church with Father Jerome Spexarth as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Pittsburg.
Published in Morning Sun on June 28, 2019