PITTSBURG- James L. Magan, 69 of Pittsburg, KS, formerly of Dodge City, KS died at 6:07pm Thursday at the Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg following a sudden illness.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. Parish rosary will be recited at 7:30pm, Tuesday evening at the church where family will receive friends following the rosary. Condolences and additional information may be found at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to Friends in Service of Heroes. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522. S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac. Parish rosary will be recited at 7:30pm, Tuesday evening at the church where family will receive friends following the rosary. Condolences and additional information may be found at www.bathnaylor.com. Memorials may be made to Friends in Service of Heroes. These may be left at or mailed to the funeral home. Services by Bath-Naylor Funeral Home 522. S. Broadway, Pittsburg, KS 66762.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.