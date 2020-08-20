1/
James Leroy Mechling
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCCUNE- James Leroy Mechling, 81, of McCune, Kansas, died at 2:49 p.m., Friday, August 14, 2020 at his residence.
James was born October 1, 1938 in McCune, the son of Ely and Edith (Morrow) Mechling. He grew up and attended schools in McCune and graduated from McCune High School in 1956. He received a football scholarship and his Business Administration degree from Kansas State University in Manhattan, Kansas in 1960.
James married Nancy K. Ashworth on August 22, 1965 in Millington, Tennessee and to this union one son was born, James Webb Mechling.
Surviving is his wife, Nancy, of the home.
James worked for Phillips 66, Equitable Life Assurance Society, and DeLange Seed. He was the owner of a retail store in Iola for ten years.
He was a member of the United Chapel Church at rural McCune and the Experimental Aircraft Association. He enjoyed flying and Kansas State Football.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Friday at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home in Girard with Steve Bubna officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date in the McCune Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m., until service time on Friday.
Memorials are suggested to United Chapel and these may be left at the Smith-Carson-Wall Funeral Home, 518 W St. John, Box 258, Girard.
Condolences may be sent to www.wallfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
01:00 PM
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
21
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home
518 W. St John
Girard, KS 66743
(620) 724-4145
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Smith-Carson Wall Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved