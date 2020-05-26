|
ARMA- James "Jim" R. Harper, 71, of Arma, Kansas died at 1:40 A.M. Monday,
May 19, 2020 at Ascension Via Christi Hospital at Pittsburg, Kansas due to a sudden illness.
Mr. Harper was born June 28, 1948 at Ft. Scott, Kansas the son of Harold
and Rudy Miller Harper. Jim was a construction worker and barn manager for Horses of Hope in
Baxter Springs, Kansas. He was raised in Harding, Kansas and attended Harding Grade School.
He graduated from Fulton High School in 1966. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, horseman,
and a tremendous family man. He supported his family, various community activities, and was
vital in the development and success of Horses of Hope in Baxter Springs. He loved family and
friends, horses, and dogs. He was PaPa to all. He had been a resident of Arma since 1976. He
married Debbie Thomas on February 14, 1975 at Ft. Scott, Kansas. Debbie survives at the home.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Frontenac, Kansas. He was a veteran of
the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Army. Survivors include his wife, Debbie of the home, a
grandson, John Barrows and Kelsea Choate of Mulberry, granddaughter, Brooklynn Barrows of
Pittsburg, a beloved niece, Mycah McColm-Hopkins of Nixa, Missouri, a sister, Deborah Hazin
of Ft. Scott, and two brothers, John Harper of Rush Springs, Oklahoma and David (Ellen) Harper of Bronson, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, James (Jamie) Barrows, two brothers, Steven and Michael Harper, and a sister, Rosemary Hubner.
An Outdoor Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Horses of Hope, 6968 S.E. 20 th Street, Baxter Springs, Kansas. Jim has been cremated. Burial of the cremains will be at a later date at the National Cemetery at Ft. Scott, Kansas due to the Covid-19 crisis. The family suggests memorials to Horses of Hope. Donations may be sent to or left at the Bedene Funeral Home, 517 E. Washington, Box 621, Arma, Kansas 66712.
Published in Morning Sun on May 26, 2020