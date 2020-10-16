PITTSBURG - James Robert "Bob" Regan, 93, of Pittsburg, passed away at 12:02 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at the Comfort Care Homes in Pittsburg.
He was born October 7, 1927 at Kansas City, Missouri, the son of James Henry and Bernadine (Lance) Regan. He graduated from Fort Scott High School.
Mr. Regan served in the United States Navy during World War II from December 21, 1945 to October 18, 1947 aboard an aircraft carrier, the USS Saratoga and the Korean War from June 4, 1951 to October 1, 1952 aboard the battleship USS Iowa.
On October 31, 1948, he was united in marriage to L. Edna Berry at Ft. Scott, Kansas. They later divorced.
He worked for B.F. Goodrich for 29 years as the assistant manager and then went to work for Hix Corporation for seventeen years.
Membership was held in the American Legion Post No. 43 of Frontenac for 65 years and the Alumni of USS Saratoga Association. Mr. Regan also loved to hunt and repair any device that was broken.
Survivors include two sons, James L. "JL" Regan and his wife, Susie of Wichita, Kansas and John R. Regan and his wife, Sue of Henderson, Nevada; four grandchildren, Jennifer Christain, Brett Regan, Shannon Regan and Jared Regan; a great-granddaughter, Camille Marie Christain; and a niece LeAnn Yoergeler of Lake Winnebago, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, John Henry Regan and a sister Beverly Sherman.
A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Oak Grove Cemetery in Fort Scott, Kansas with Fr. Philip J. Voegeli officiating. Graveside military rites will be provided by the Navy Funeral Honor Detail. The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday at the Brenner Mortuary, where friends may call after 10 a.m. Sunday to sign the register. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made American Legion Post #43 or the Sacred Heart Memorial Fund. The memorials may be left at or mailed to the Brenner Mortuary, 114 E. 4th St., Pittsburg, KS 66762. Friends may leave condolences online at www.brennermortuary.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Brenner Mortuary, Pittsburg, KS.