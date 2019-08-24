Home

Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Fort Scott National Cemetery
James Winifred "Jim" Allen


1938 - 2019
James Winifred "Jim" Allen Obituary

PITTSBURG - James Winifred (Jim) Allen born, June 2,1938, passed away on August 20, 2019. Jim was born to Winifred and Lavon Allen. He married the love of his life Helen Hollon April 15th, 1960. He was preceded in death by his father (Winifred), mother (Lavon), brother (Bob), sister (Jody), son (Mike), daughter (Alys), and his wife of 56 years (Helen Allen) September 14, 2016. He leaves behind daughter Debbie Leftwich and her husband Ernie, daughter, Kim Key and husband Kevin, son Jay Allen and fiancé Paula, 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
He took over the family business, Allen Lumber Company, in 1967-1973.
Jim was in the National Guard for 42 years with 17 of them being an Army National Guard Recruiter.
His hobbies included antiques, fishing, and his family.
Service to be held at Fort Scott National Cemetery at 9:00 am September 9th, 2019 with a celebration of life following at the American Legion in Pittsburg, KS.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
