Home

POWERED BY

Services
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
(785) 354-8558
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals & Receptions
1321 SW 10th Ave
Topeka, KS 66604
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
Leavenworth National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Strukel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Gayle (Holmes) Strukel


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Gayle (Holmes) Strukel Obituary
TOPEKA - Janet Gayle (Holmes) Strukel of Topeka passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born June 21, 1936, in Fort Scott, Kansas, to Roland and Lora Holmes. She attended Horace Mann Elementary and Pittsburg High School. She held degrees in chemistry and elementary education from Pittsburg State University, plus a Master's Degree from KSU in Special Education. She taught Learning Disabilities and the Gifted Programs for 35 years in Topeka Public Schools before retiring in 1995.

She married Jack Strukel, Jr. on September 2, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg, KS. They also lived in Joplin, MO, Sarcoxie, MO, Girard, KS and Tecumseh, KS for 63 years of their wonderful married life.

Her talents were many, but her expertise was in dressing of dolls. She enjoyed the recognition received for her success in teaching reading, quilting and playing the organ. She made many friends in the 30 years she served at East Topeka Methodist Church. Her husband attained a senior officer status in the military and she was a faithful and loving supporter at his side.
Survivors include her husband, Major General (Ret) Jack Strukel of Tecumseh, KS; sons, Jack Ed (Liz) Strukel of Corvallis, OE, Steven Eastwood (Debbie) of Lansing, KS; daughter, Robyn Lynn Pilcher of Corvallis, OE; brother Stanley V. (Pat) Holmes of Springhill, FL.; sister, Dr. Zoe Ann Holmes of Corvallis, OE; seven grandchildren, Jake, Maggie, Christine, Rose, Lora Gayle, Elizabeth, Anne and three great-grandchildren, Erik John, Molly and Gabriel.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Erik Dean, and brothers Jamie and Neil Holmes.

Family will greet friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 9:00 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brewster Place Heath Center/Retirement Home, 1205 SW 29th Street Topeka, KS 66611.

To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now