TOPEKA - Janet Gayle (Holmes) Strukel of Topeka passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 following a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
She was born June 21, 1936, in Fort Scott, Kansas, to Roland and Lora Holmes. She attended Horace Mann Elementary and Pittsburg High School. She held degrees in chemistry and elementary education from Pittsburg State University, plus a Master's Degree from KSU in Special Education. She taught Learning Disabilities and the Gifted Programs for 35 years in Topeka Public Schools before retiring in 1995.
She married Jack Strukel, Jr. on September 2, 1956, at the First United Methodist Church in Pittsburg, KS. They also lived in Joplin, MO, Sarcoxie, MO, Girard, KS and Tecumseh, KS for 63 years of their wonderful married life.
Her talents were many, but her expertise was in dressing of dolls. She enjoyed the recognition received for her success in teaching reading, quilting and playing the organ. She made many friends in the 30 years she served at East Topeka Methodist Church. Her husband attained a senior officer status in the military and she was a faithful and loving supporter at his side.
Survivors include her husband, Major General (Ret) Jack Strukel of Tecumseh, KS; sons, Jack Ed (Liz) Strukel of Corvallis, OE, Steven Eastwood (Debbie) of Lansing, KS; daughter, Robyn Lynn Pilcher of Corvallis, OE; brother Stanley V. (Pat) Holmes of Springhill, FL.; sister, Dr. Zoe Ann Holmes of Corvallis, OE; seven grandchildren, Jake, Maggie, Christine, Rose, Lora Gayle, Elizabeth, Anne and three great-grandchildren, Erik John, Molly and Gabriel.
She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson Erik Dean, and brothers Jamie and Neil Holmes.
Family will greet friends from 9:00 am to 10:00 am Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Penwell-Gabel Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, 1321 SW 10th Ave. Topeka, KS 66604. A funeral ceremony will be at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Graveside service will be 9:00 am Monday, October 28, 2019 at Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brewster Place Heath Center/Retirement Home, 1205 SW 29th Street Topeka, KS 66611.
Published in Morning Sun on Oct. 23, 2019